Fundraiser for March of Dimes a success
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 12:22pm
in
Leader News Service
Micaela Jolly, a 15-year-old freshman at Cedar Creek, was the overall winner during Ruston’s Got Talent, a March of Dimes fundraiser, held Tuesday at the Dixie Center for the Arts. Micaela is shown performing the song “Nothing” from A Chorus Line.
Ryleigh Geis, an 11-year-old from Cedar Creek, won first place in Division One with a dance to “Gloria.”
Rebecca Bordelon, a sophomore at Cedar Creek, won first place in Division Three with her song “Homeward Bound.”
