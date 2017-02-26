  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Fundraiser for March of Dimes a success

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 12:22pm
Leader News Service
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY

Micaela Jolly, a 15-year-old freshman at Cedar Creek, was the overall winner during Ruston’s Got Talent, a March of Dimes fundraiser, held Tuesday at the Dixie Center for the Arts. Micaela is shown performing the song “Nothing” from A Chorus Line.

Ryleigh Geis, an 11-year-old from Cedar Creek, won first place in Division One with a dance to “Gloria.”

Rebecca Bordelon, a sophomore at Cedar Creek, won first place in Division Three with her song “Homeward Bound.”

