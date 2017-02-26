› Home ›
Investigation continues into fatal Simsboro fire
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 12:18pm
State Fire Marshal’s investigators are continuing to search for the cause of residential fire that claimed the life of a Simsboro man on Saturday.
“We’ve narrowed down the scope of our investigation to a relatively small area but there’s still some more work to do,” fire marshal’s Chief Deputy Brant Thompson said Tuesday.
Felton L. Cockerham, 77, was apparently overcome by smoke from the fire that destroyed his wood-framed home located at 225 Davis Road.
