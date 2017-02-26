› Home ›
Claiborne Electric awards grants
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 12:05pm
in
Two Ruston organizations recently received Operation Round Up grants from Claiborne Electric Cooperative.
Left, Claiborne Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up Trust member Kay Tettleton (left), presents an Operation Round Up grant to representatives of Rolling Hills Ministries. The $5,999.85 grant was used to purchase computers for the organization’s new HiSet program.
The program is helping area residents earn a high school equivalency. Accepting the grant are Rolling Hills representatives Chelsey Cole (second from right) and co-founder Jerri Abernathy (right).
