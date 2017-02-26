› Home ›
Growing old: Not for sissies
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:58am
in
Nancy Bergeron
“Growing old isn’t for sissies,” Mrs. Giles would say every Sunday morning as she lowered herself into the pew behind my mother and me at the Presbyterian Church of Ruston.
Mama, probably then in her 60s, would nod in some sort of semi-agreement while I, in my late 30s, half snickered to myself in silence.
At 62, I don’t snicker anymore when I hear those bygone conversations replay in my mind.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos