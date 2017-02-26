› Home ›
Now is the time for precautions
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:53am
Rick Hohlt
While the investigation is continuing into the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of a 77-year-old Simsboro man on Saturday, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office has determined smoke alarms activated and sounded providing early warning of the blaze.
Sadly, the victim was hampered by diminished mobility and couldn’t escape. We grieve the loss of life. Tragic accidents happen. Yet, we are still reminded of study after study that has proven smoke alarms do lessen fire deaths.
