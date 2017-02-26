  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
McCree selected to NABC All-District Team

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:41am
Leader Sports Service
The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced today that Louisiana Tech forward Erik McCree was selected to the Division I All-District 11 Team, voted on by member coaches of the NABC.

McCree was named to the five-person first team for the first time in his career. Last season, the Orlando, Florida, native was a member of the second team.

He finished the season ranked sixth in the league in scoring with an average of 17.7 points per game while shooting a career-best from the field (48 percent), from 3-point range (36 percent) and from the foul line (77 percent).

