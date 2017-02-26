  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech softball to host NSU tonight

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:36am
in
Leader Sports Service
032217 Tech SB Calapp C.jpg
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Louisiana Tech Tech sophomore Berkley Calapp (with ball) will lead the Lady Techsters into tonight’s home match-up against Northwestern State.

Louisiana Tech will step out of Conference USA action this week as the Lady Techsters play three non-conference games, starting with a home match-up against Northwestern State Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Lady Techster Softball Complex. Admission is free.

Following today’s contest against the Lady Demons, Tech will travel to Oklahoma this weekend for a pair of non-conference games against Mississippi State and Oklahoma. The Mississippi State game will be Friday in Norman while the Oklahoma game is set for Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share