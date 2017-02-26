› Home ›
Tech softball to host NSU tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:36am
Louisiana Tech will step out of Conference USA action this week as the Lady Techsters play three non-conference games, starting with a home match-up against Northwestern State Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Lady Techster Softball Complex. Admission is free.
Following today’s contest against the Lady Demons, Tech will travel to Oklahoma this weekend for a pair of non-conference games against Mississippi State and Oklahoma. The Mississippi State game will be Friday in Norman while the Oklahoma game is set for Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
