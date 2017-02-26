› Home ›
ULM tops GSU, 7-1
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:32am
in
Leader Sports Service
MONROE — Grambling State University fell in midweek action Tuesday night at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
GSU fell to 7-14 on the season while ULM is now 6-15.
The Warhawks pushed across four runs in the first three innings of the game.
Grambling scored its lone run in the top of the fifth inning as Kristian Franklin crossed home plate after Ian Bailey singled to right field.
Louisiana-Monroe sealed its win with one run in the sixth inning and two runs in the ninth inning.
Bailey was GSU’s top hitter of the night as he went 2-of-4 at the plate with one run batted in.
