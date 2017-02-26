  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs downed at SFA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:20am
in
Lighting issues cause 30-minute midgame delay
Leader Sports Service
030517 Tech Jordan Washam C.jpg
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech’s Jordan Washam (10) has had multiple hits in six of his last eight games.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Louisiana Tech was held to less than two runs for just the second time this season, as the Bulldogs dropped a 6-2 decision on the road at Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night.

Erik Nouis picked up his first win of the season for Stephen F. Austin.

Jordan Washam opened the top of the first with a double down the right field line and later scored when Brent Diaz salpped a single up the middle.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share