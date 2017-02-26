› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs downed at SFA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:20am
Lighting issues cause 30-minute midgame delay
Leader Sports Service
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Louisiana Tech was held to less than two runs for just the second time this season, as the Bulldogs dropped a 6-2 decision on the road at Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night.
Erik Nouis picked up his first win of the season for Stephen F. Austin.
Jordan Washam opened the top of the first with a double down the right field line and later scored when Brent Diaz salpped a single up the middle.
