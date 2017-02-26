› Home ›
Welding trailer stolen
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/21/2017 - 11:52am
Leader News Service
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for residents’ help in locating this stolen welding trailer. The trailer was taken from the Dubach area during the day Friday. The machine is mounted on a black 5x10 trailer with a short tailgate. The machine is a Blue Miller welder with cutting torch bottles and is mounted on a white rat-pack tool box. The LA license on trailer is E709814; the present plate at the time of the theft. Anyone having information on this theft is asked to call the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office 251-5111 or Ruston/Lincoln crime-stoppers at 255-1111.
