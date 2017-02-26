› Home ›
Percussion Festival returns to Tech
The fifth North Louisiana Youth Percussion Ensemble Festival will return to Louisiana Tech University’s Howard Auditorium Friday and Saturday.
The event was created in part to provide a performance platform for high school percussionists.
“Much like school bands and orchestras attend festivals to gain exposure to classic works in the repertoire, this event was designed to similarly encourage an appreciation for the percussion ensemble genre,” Gregory Lyons, host and an associate professor of music at Tech, said.
