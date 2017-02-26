› Home ›
Panel postpones decision on development
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/21/2017 - 11:43am
Neighbors question additional traffic
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Planning and Zoning Commission has postponed a decision on a preliminary plat application for a planned unit development on the south side of West Barnett Springs Avenue.
The panel on Monday also delayed considering rezoning the vacant lot to accommodate the PUD requested by Total Properties, Inc.
Zoning Administrator Jim Hays asked the commission to postpone both decisions in light of new information his office received late last week that could have a bearing on the case. Hays said he has not had time to properly vet the information.
