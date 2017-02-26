› Home ›
Caney Lake Good Sams Club
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/21/2017 - 11:37am
in
The Caney Lake Good Sammers were welcomed into Pat and Joe Dickson’s home for the February “campout.” Delicious fragrances emitted from simmering pots on the stove as everyone entered the kitchen. Pat had prepared chicken soup, corn chowder and gumbo.
The campers brought a variety of sandwiches and desserts. Everyone was glad to sample all the tasty offerings.
Cards and conversations filled the afternoon as all relaxed in the cozy rooms.
