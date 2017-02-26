  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tennis Techsters to face Alcorn

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/21/2017 - 11:33am
in
Leader Sports Service

The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team will be going for win No. 10 on the spring dual season on when they travel to take on Alcorn State with first serve set for 2 p.m. today.

The match will be played in Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the Halls Ferry Road Tennis Courts.

Tech (9-7) will also be going for their third straight win after coming off back-to-back overpowering victories over Grambling State and Arkansas State.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share