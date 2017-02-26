› Home ›
Tennis Techsters to face Alcorn
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/21/2017 - 11:33am
The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team will be going for win No. 10 on the spring dual season on when they travel to take on Alcorn State with first serve set for 2 p.m. today.
The match will be played in Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the Halls Ferry Road Tennis Courts.
Tech (9-7) will also be going for their third straight win after coming off back-to-back overpowering victories over Grambling State and Arkansas State.
