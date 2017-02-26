› Home ›
Bearcats win three of four at City Sports Grill Tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/21/2017 - 11:31am
in
Ruston High School’s baseball team won three of four games played over the weekend in the City Sports Grill Tournament. Pictured left is Reed Sexton hitting a home run in the only loss for the Bearcats, by the score of 6-3 to Ouachita Christian. Pictured right is Kasden Furr picking up the pitching victory for the Bearcats in a 10-0 win over Evangel.
Photos by ROBERT SUMMERLIN
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos