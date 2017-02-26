› Home ›
Choudrant diamond teams looking strong
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/21/2017 - 11:29am
T. Scott Boatright
FARMERVILLE — Choudrant High School took a 5-1 road win at Class 3A Union Parish High School last week thanks to a big second inning for the Class B Aggies.
After scoring on a groundout in the first inning, a Brandon Russell walk and Daniel Taylor single sparked Choudrants big second inning.
Seven errors committed on the day didn’t help the UPHS effort.
Taylor single started the second-inning surge, aided by a groundout that scored both Russell and Taylor.
Taylor led the Aggies with three hits on the day.
