Choudrant diamond teams looking strong

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/21/2017 - 11:29am
in
T. Scott Boatright

FARMERVILLE — Choudrant High School took a 5-1 road win at Class 3A Union Parish High School last week thanks to a big second inning for the Class B Aggies.

After scoring on a groundout in the first inning, a Brandon Russell walk and Daniel Taylor single sparked Choudrants big second inning.

Seven errors committed on the day didn’t help the UPHS effort.

Taylor single started the second-inning surge, aided by a groundout that scored both Russell and Taylor.

Taylor led the Aggies with three hits on the day.

