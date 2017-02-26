  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs hit road to face SFA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/21/2017 - 11:27am
in
Leader Sports Service
032117 Tech Jordan Washam C.jpg
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - Louisiana Tech senior Jordan Washam currently leads the NCAA in runs scored.

Louisiana Tech looks regroup and move forward as the Diamond ’Dogs return their focus towards a midweek battle with Stephen F. Austin at 6:30 p.m. today in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The ’Dogs (15-5) who started last week with wins over Grambling and nationally-ranked Lafayette, dropped three close games to Southern Miss over the weekend to start Conference USA play.

Stephen F. Austin will enter the game looking to snap a three-game losing streak themselves as the Lumberacks (8-13) dropped a three-game set to McNeese State in Southland Conference action over the weekend.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share