College hoops see good seasons
Tue, 03/21/2017 - 11:19am
in
Rick Hohlt
It’s all right there in the numbers.
A overall record of 76-46 — that’s a winning percentage of .623. A conference record of 50-22 for a .694 winning percentage. And a home slate of 45-12 for a winning percentage of .789.
That’s the combined records of our four Lincoln Parish college basketball programs this past season and proof that this has been one of the best overall seasons for the tandem of Louisiana Tech and Grambling State universities for decades.
