Man dies in house fire
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 12:00pm
Simsboro man perishes in his home
Nancy Bergeron
A Simsboro man died Saturday night in a fire that destroyed his Davis Road home.
Felton Cockerham, 77, was believed to have been trying to get out of structure but was unable to do so, Chief Kevin Reynolds, with the Lincoln Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, said this morning. Cockerham was the only occupant of the house.
Reynolds said the fire appears to have started from heating equipment. The frame house, located about eight miles south of Simsboro, apparently did not have working smoke detectors, Reynolds said.
