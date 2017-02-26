› Home ›
Joe Woods’ Wildwood Express Showcase on tap for Saturday
Heather Small Hawley
On Saturday, the 11th annual Joe Woods Wildwood Express Showcase will be hosted by the Dixie Center for the arts.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the show will celebrate the life and legacy of Joe Woods, Mary Ann Woods, widow of Joe Woods, said.
“He had a soft spot for people in need,” Mary Ann Woods said. “He would organize the women who attended to make food and they would sell it at the service station next door.
Then he would give the money to whoever needed it most. He was very generous.
