Joe Woods’ Wildwood Express Showcase on tap for Saturday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 11:59am
Heather Small Hawley
Leader file photo Alice Prophit sings during the Joe Wood’s Wildwood Express Showcase last year. The tribute show is held every year in memory of Joe Woods, a local musician. Money raised during the event goes toward maintenance and equipment needs of the Dixie Center for the Arts.

On Saturday, the 11th annual Joe Woods Wildwood Express Showcase will be hosted by the Dixie Center for the arts.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the show will celebrate the life and legacy of Joe Woods, Mary Ann Woods, widow of Joe Woods, said.

“He had a soft spot for people in need,” Mary Ann Woods said. “He would organize the women who attended to make food and they would sell it at the service station next door.
Then he would give the money to whoever needed it most. He was very generous.

