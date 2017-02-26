  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Governor sets Ruston visit

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 11:56am
Edwards to participate in ribbon cutting
Nancy Bergeron
Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Ruston on Wednesday to participate in a ribbon cutting at the Monster Moto corporate headquarters and youth recreational vehicle assembly plant, and a groundbreaking for North Village Apartments.

Both events are open to the public.

Edwards is also scheduled to speak earlier that morning at a private breakfast at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, meet with area lawmakers and later in the afternoon conduct an invitation-only roundtable for about 300 business and civic leaders from Lincoln and Ouachita parishes.

