Governor sets Ruston visit
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 11:56am
Edwards to participate in ribbon cutting
Nancy Bergeron
Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Ruston on Wednesday to participate in a ribbon cutting at the Monster Moto corporate headquarters and youth recreational vehicle assembly plant, and a groundbreaking for North Village Apartments.
Both events are open to the public.
Edwards is also scheduled to speak earlier that morning at a private breakfast at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, meet with area lawmakers and later in the afternoon conduct an invitation-only roundtable for about 300 business and civic leaders from Lincoln and Ouachita parishes.
