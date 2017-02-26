› Home ›
Bittersweet weeks for local seniors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 11:50am
Rick Hohlt
It’s finally here — the final nine weeks of the 2016-17 school year.
That means these are the last remaining weeks for our parish seniors to decide what they want to do after they graduate.
There are a number of different routes seniors can take upon receiving their diploma.
However, now is the time when seniors need to begin making their decisions on issues such as college, employment and the future.
For the community college or university route, students who have yet to take the ACT or the SAT or are not satisfied with their scores, these are the final days to take the test.
