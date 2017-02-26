› Home ›
Small events equal a big joy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 11:39am
The other day, I happened to glance at the odometer, and there the numbers sat in all their radiant glory: 111,111.
Instead of being annoyed that the miles were multiplying on my vehicle, I instead savored their symmetry. I’d never before seen that dashboard display.
The numerical combination reminded me of the digital watch heyday, when one of my roommates periodically called me over to observe her wrist at 11:11. Didn’t matter if it was a.m. or p.m., she knew that I, the woman who now ironically sports an asymmetrical haircut, would revel in the numbers’ rapport.
