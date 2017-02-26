  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
USM completes sweep of Tech

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 11:23am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON Louisiana Tech’s Nate Harris pitched four innings against USM on Sunday, giving up a lone unearned run and only three hits while striking out batters.

Louisiana Tech (15-4) could never recover from a rough start as Southern Miss (15-4) took the series finale in Ruston on Sunday afternoon with an 8-5 victory at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Jordan Washam continued to swing a hot bat for the Bulldogs, picking up three more hits. Washam was joined in that category by Sean Ullrich who also picked up three hits.
Seven different Bulldogs picked up a hit in the loss on Saturday. Brent Diaz was the only other Louisiana Tech player to pick up multiple hits as he collected two.

