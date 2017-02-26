› Home ›
Techsters softball dominates Eagles
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 11:22am
Leader Sports Service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Louisiana Tech completed a three-game Conference USA series sweep over Southern Miss Sunday afternoon winning the finale 8-1 at the USM Softball Complex.
With the win, Tech improved to 19-10 on the year, 5-1 in Conference USA action. The Lady Techsters own a two-game lead in the West Division through just two weekends of play. It marked the seventh straight Conference USA series that Louisiana Tech has won dating back to last year, extending the program record.
