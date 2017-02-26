› Home ›
Tulane tops GSU in WNIT
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 11:21am
NEW ORLEANS —The basketball season for the Grambling State University Lady Tigers ended Sunday just as it began in November, with a loss to the Tulane Green Wave.
“We felt good about our chances,” said GSU coach Freddie Murray. “We had our chances, but I just think we ran out of gas. I’m proud of my team. We have nothing to hang our heads down about. We were able to do some great things this year and we have a lot of things to build on going into next year.”
Both Shakyla Hill and Monisha Neal from GSU finished the game with a double-double; 12 points and 10 rebounds each.
