› Home ›
Tech track closes out ULL Classic
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 11:20am
in
LAFAYETTE— Louisiana Tech’s track and field teams enjoyed a successful two days in the southern half of the state as the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters combined to record 25 top-10 finishes at this weekend’s meet hosted by UL-Lafayette.
Louisiana Tech senior Chloe Lautric recorded a first place finish in women’s high jump with a mark of 5-7.75 (1.72m). In the women’s long jump, Morgan White finished 13th with a final mark of 15-5.50 (4.71m).
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos