Community Center in the works
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:29pm
Cage: It’s been a dream finally coming true
Nancy Bergeron
t’s been 10 years since Kevin Singh, director of the Community Design Activism Center in Louisiana Tech University’s School of Design, came upon the multi-block area of southwest Ruston now known as South of California Avenue project.
About 300 families, mostly lower income, live in the SOCA area that’s bounded by Line Avenue on the north, the city limits on the south, U.S. 167 to the east and Tech Farm Road to the west.
