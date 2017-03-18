› Home ›
Ruston’s Got Talent set for Tuesday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:27pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
For six years, the Hockenjos family has invited residents from all over North Louisiana to participate in a showcase of their gifts — Ruston’s Got Talent.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dixie Center for the Arts.
Founder Cindy Hockenjos said the idea for the event came as a way to give back to a worthwhile organization that helped her family.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos