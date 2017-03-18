  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston’s Got Talent set for Tuesday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:27pm
Heather Small Hawley
Annabelle and Cadence Hockenjos, granddaughters of the Ruston’s Got Talent founder Cindy Hockenjos, were helped by the March of Dimes when they were born at 27 weeks. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dixie Center for the Arts.

For six years, the Hockenjos family has invited residents from all over North Louisiana to participate in a showcase of their gifts — Ruston’s Got Talent.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dixie Center for the Arts.

Founder Cindy Hockenjos said the idea for the event came as a way to give back to a worthwhile organization that helped her family.

