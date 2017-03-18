› Home ›
Late representative recognized Friday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:19pm
in
Leader News Service
The Pinkie Wilkerson Memorial Interchange was dedicated Friday at Interstate 20 and state highway 149 with more than 150 area residents and state officials attending.
It was the largest attendance for such an occasion seen by Louisiana transportation secretary Shawn D. Wilson.
A bill to designate the Pinkie Wilkerson Memorial Interchange at the Grambling exit on I-20 was one of the first pieces of legislation that District 11 state Rep. Patrick Jefferson initiated when he took office in 2012.
