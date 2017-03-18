  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Schoolyard Art Brawl: A live painting competition

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:16pm
in
Leader News Service
031917 SchoolYardArtBrawl.jpg
Submitted photo - The Schoolyard Art Brawl will be held April 8 as part of the Ruston Makers Fair at Railroad Makers and Music Festival.

The North Central Louisiana Arts Council has announced its Schoolyard Art Brawl, a live painting competition among art teachers in Lincoln Parish.

It will be held on April 8 as part of the Ruston Makers Fair at the Railroad Makers and Music Festival.

The competition will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Historic Fire Station.

The participating artists will have one hour to create a painting, and the winner will be determined by “bucks in buckets” — votes that are dropped into voting buckets by the public.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share