Schoolyard Art Brawl: A live painting competition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:16pm
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council has announced its Schoolyard Art Brawl, a live painting competition among art teachers in Lincoln Parish.
It will be held on April 8 as part of the Ruston Makers Fair at the Railroad Makers and Music Festival.
The competition will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Historic Fire Station.
The participating artists will have one hour to create a painting, and the winner will be determined by “bucks in buckets” — votes that are dropped into voting buckets by the public.
