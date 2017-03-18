› Home ›
Variety makes community stronger
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:10pm
Rick Hohlt
It’s going to be a busy week.
On Monday, Ruston’s Planning and Zoning Commission meets to consider, among other things, a request for a major new subdivision development and the city’s desire to annex approximately 83 acres it already owns that abuts the existing industrial park.
On Tuesday, representatives from the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation will be in town to visit with owners of historic houses and commercial buildings who are interested in rehabbing those structures.
