Techsters softball sweeps USM in marathon DH
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:09pm
Leader Sports Service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Junior Ali Galaz’s two-run double in the top of the 14th inning propelled Louisiana Tech to a 4-2 win over Southern Miss Saturday, giving the Lady Techsters a doubleheader sweep against the Golden Eagles at USM Softball Complex.
Tech (18-10, 4-1 Conference USA) won the first game of the day 4-0 over Southern Miss (13-13, 1-4 C-USA). The two teams will complete the three-game Conference USA series at 1 p.m. today.
LA Tech 4, USM 0
(Game 1)
