Ball takes over as Tech running backs coach

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:07pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LSU Athletics - Tony Ball comes to Louisiana Tech with more than 30 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level.

As Louisiana Tech continues spring football practice, which began last week, there’s a new coach in charge of the Bulldogs’ running backs corps.

Tony Ball comes to Louisiana Tech with more than 30 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level, while also leading his respective teams to 18 consecutive bowl games from 1998 to 2015.

Most recently, Ball spent the 2015 season as the wide receivers coach at LSU, while the Tennessee native split time as a running backs and receivers coach at Georgia for nine seasons prior to joining the Tigers’ staff.

