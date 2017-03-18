› Home ›
Tennis Techsters net win over ASU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:02pm
in
Leader Sports Service
JONESBORO, Arkansas – The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team took advantage of defaults in singles and doubles by Arkansas State to pick up a 6-1 road win over the Red Wolves on Saturday afternoon at the A-State Tennis Complex.
With one default in doubles by the home team, Tech (9-7) needed just one victory from a tandem and got it. The Lady Techsters then went up 2-0 on a default at No. 6 singles by A-State (1-12), followed by singles wins on four of the five remaining courts.
