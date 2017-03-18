› Home ›
Techsters fall in OT in WNIT play at SMU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:00pm
in
Leader Sports Service
DALLAS— Alicia Froling scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead SMU to a 75-70 overtime win over Louisiana Tech Friday night at Moody Coliseum in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
In a game that saw 59 fouls called and a total of six players foul out, SMU (18-14) overcame a 14-point second half deficit in route to the program’s first win in 19 tries against Louisiana Tech (18-14).
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos