  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Techsters fall in OT in WNIT play at SMU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 10:00pm
in
Leader Sports Service

DALLAS— Alicia Froling scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead SMU to a 75-70 overtime win over Louisiana Tech Friday night at Moody Coliseum in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

In a game that saw 59 fouls called and a total of six players foul out, SMU (18-14) overcame a 14-point second half deficit in route to the program’s first win in 19 tries against Louisiana Tech (18-14).

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share