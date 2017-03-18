  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs drop pair to USM

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 9:48pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - Louisiana Tech’s Raphael Gladu (26) is greeted by Brent Diaz at home plate following back-to-back home runs during Saturday’s loss to Southern Mississippi.

Louisiana Tech (15-4) tallied nine runs and 10 hits, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell to Southern Miss (15-4), 13-9, on Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Jordan Washam was the star of the day for the Diamond ‘Dogs as the senior launched three home runs and collected four RBIs. He was joined by his brother, Jonathan Washam as the only Bulldogs to register multiple hits.

