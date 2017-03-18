› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs drop pair to USM
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 9:48pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech (15-4) tallied nine runs and 10 hits, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell to Southern Miss (15-4), 13-9, on Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Jordan Washam was the star of the day for the Diamond ‘Dogs as the senior launched three home runs and collected four RBIs. He was joined by his brother, Jonathan Washam as the only Bulldogs to register multiple hits.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos