Most important part of turkey is the gobble
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 9:44pm
Glynn Harris
I still remember the first gobble I ever heard more than 30 years ago. Ruston’s “Blue” Parkman, one of the pioneers of turkey hunting in north Louisiana, invited me to go along with him to see what turkey hunting was all about. He was packing his shotgun while I was unarmed except for my camera.
