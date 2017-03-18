  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Most important part of turkey is the gobble

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/18/2017 - 9:44pm
Glynn Harris
Courtesy photo - Longtime turkey hunter, the late Blue Parkman, introduced Glynn Harris to the first-time thrill of hearing a turkey gobble.

I still remember the first gobble I ever heard more than 30 years ago. Ruston’s “Blue” Parkman, one of the pioneers of turkey hunting in north Louisiana, invited me to go along with him to see what turkey hunting was all about. He was packing his shotgun while I was unarmed except for my camera.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

