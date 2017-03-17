› Home ›
Tech welcomes medical illustrator to speak
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/17/2017 - 12:24pm
in
Leader News Service
Natalie Doolittle, director of medical animation at High Impact, Inc., will visit Louisiana Tech University on March 27 for a presentation titled, “Biomedical Visualization: Art Influencing Science and Medicine,” as part of the New Frontiers in Biomedical Research lecture series.
Doolittle’s lecture will take place at 3:30 p.m. in University Hall on the Louisiana Tech campus. The event is free and members of the campus and local communities are cordially invited to attend.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos