› Home ›
GSU junior selected for ESPN fellowship
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/17/2017 - 12:22pm
in
Miniya Shabazz, of Maryland, chosen to be part of the prestigious program
By GSU Media Bureau
Miniya Shabazz has been a Grambling State University student less than 24 months and she’s already an editor for the campus newspaper, a reporter with the university media bureau and she’s been published in area publications. Now she’s become a part of the ESPN family.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos