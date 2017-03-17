› Home ›
Homelessness in Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/17/2017 - 12:18pm
Meeting set to gauge interest in building a local shelter
Nancy Bergeron
Luke Hockenjos knows what it’s like to be homeless. For seven months, he lived in the back of his truck in downtown Ruston.
Now Hockenjos has joined several other community residents in organizing a meeting to gauge interest in the possibility of opening a homeless shelter in Ruston. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room of Origin Bank, located at 1511 on North Trenton Street.
The meeting is open to the public.
The closest homeless shelters to Ruston are in Monroe and Shreveport.
