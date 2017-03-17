› Home ›
Dixie looks forward to Wildwood Express
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/17/2017 - 12:11pm
in
It’s looking like spring and that can mean only one thing. The biggest annual show at the historic Dixie Theater is on its way.
Mary Ann Woods and Travis Woods have been busy collecting the music for the iconic Wildwood Express Band and the singers who come from near and far to celebrate the life of Joe Woods and the music that was heard each week on the stage of the venue known today as Dixie Center for the Arts.
