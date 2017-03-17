  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech speeds past ULM, NSU at Jim Mize Invitational

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/17/2017 - 12:01pm
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech Track and Field enjoyed a successful start to the 2017 outdoor season as the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters defeated both UL-Monroe and Northwestern State in the annual Jim Mize Invitational Wednesday at the Jim Mize Track & Field Facility in Ruston.

In double-dual scoring, Louisiana Tech’s men defeated Northwestern State with 70 points compared to 49 by the Demons and ULM (71-52), while the Lady Techsters defeated NSU (59-52) and ULM (66-41) in team scoring on Wednesday in Ruston.

