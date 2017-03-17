› Home ›
Techsters hit road to face SMU in tourney play tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/17/2017 - 11:56am
in
Leader Sports Service
DALLAS, Texas — Louisiana Tech opens play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament when the Lady Techsters travel to Moody Coliseum to face American Athletic Association foe Southern Methodist University at 7 p.m. today.
The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM with the pregame show set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can also watch a live video stream by purchasing a subscription to PonyUp.TV on the SMU website at SMUMustangs.com. There is not TV for the game.
