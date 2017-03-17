  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters hit road to face SMU in tourney play tonight

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/17/2017 - 11:56am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Kierra Anthony (4) leads the Lady Techsters in scoring with 12.9 points per contest.

DALLAS, Texas — Louisiana Tech opens play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament when the Lady Techsters travel to Moody Coliseum to face American Athletic Association foe Southern Methodist University at 7 p.m. today.

The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM with the pregame show set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can also watch a live video stream by purchasing a subscription to PonyUp.TV on the SMU website at SMUMustangs.com. There is not TV for the game.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

