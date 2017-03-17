› Home ›
GSU women upset Ole Miss in WNIT
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/17/2017 - 11:53am
in
T. Scott Boatright
OXFORD, Miss. — John’ea Thompson’s driving layup with 11 seconds off a dish from Chantiara Lewis proved to be the difference Thursday night as Grambling State stunned Ole Miss 78-75 in first-round action of the Women’s NIT.
Ole Miss moved the ball downcourt to try for a late tie or the win, but after Ole Miss called a 30-second timeout to set up a final shot, the Rebels’ Erika Sisk turned the ball over with GSU’s Monisha Neal recording the steal.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos