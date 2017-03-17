› Home ›
Attend an event coming to Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/17/2017 - 11:44am
Heather Small Hawley
While the weather decides what it wants to do, there are plenty of upcoming events for residents of Lincoln Parish to enjoy.
First up is the Lawrence Gibbs and The Little Big Band concert this evening beginning at 7:30 at the Dixie Center for the Arts.
Gibbs said the concert is focused on the music of Dave Pell.
“This music is now being rediscovered after over 50 years of neglect. As part of the program Mr. Gibbs will make comments and reintroduce this excellent jazz from the mid 1950’s to the audience,” according to the NCLAC website.
