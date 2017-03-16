› Home ›
The Gazette honored by Union Chamber with Gold Award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/16/2017 - 11:45am
in
Heather Small Hawley
It was an evening to remember as residents from throughout Union Parish gathered to honor those being awarded for their service to the community during the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet on March 9 at the Willie Davis Recreation Center.
The most prestigious honor of the evening — the Gold Award — was given to the The Gazette.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos