DNA test reveals more about me
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/16/2017 - 11:24am
Derek J. Amaya
Some may call me a mutt.
My father was born in Managua, Nicaragua, but raised in Granada, Nicaragua, while my mother was born in Dallas, but raised in New Orleans, the culture mecca of the United States next to New York City.
I was born and raised in New Orleans and identify as white with Latin ethnicity in me.
But to my surprise, my origin goes beyond my initial thoughts — way outside the mountains of Nicaragua and the streets of the French Quarter.
I was gifted a DNA test earlier this year that takes a sample of your saliva, analyzes it and then estimates your ethnicity.
