› Home ›
Congrats to our sister paper in Farmerville
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/16/2017 - 11:20am
in
Rick Hohlt
In 1878, James E. Trimble created a newspaper called the Farmerville Gazette, with the aim of competing against the Union Record in Union Parish.
For 139 years, the Gazette has stood strong as a community newspaper, telling the Union Parish story through words and pictures.
On March 9, the paper added another award to their walls — The Gold Award.
The award, one of the top community service honors given by the Union Chamber of Commerce, was presented during the Chamber’s annual awards banquet.
The Gazette editor Mark Rainwater accepted the award.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos