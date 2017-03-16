  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
RHS PTA mini-grant projects provide money

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/16/2017 - 11:18am
Leader News Service
Spring mini grant presentation March 2017.jpg
Submitted photo - Celebrating the spring mini grant awards are (left to right) Alisia Thomason (RHS Freshman Academy), Cathi Cox-Boniol (ACHIEVE Coordinator), Dusty Hampton (RHS English), Laurie Colvin (RHS PTA President), and Randall Elliott (RHS Physics).

Now wrapping up its 10th year of financial support for Ruston High School teachers through its Mini-Grant Program, the RHS PTA is proud to announce that the initiative provided $5881.00 in funding during the 2016-17 academic year.

RHS PTA and Lincoln ACHIEVE have remained partners in an effort to support Ruston High School as it endeavors to become the best high school in Louisiana at preparing students for their chosen path following graduation. In addition, the partnership has maintained its commitment to increase support by funding more mini grants throughout the year.

